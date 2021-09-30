BURTON, Frances Marie



Frances Marie Burton, 86, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, Service will be held on



Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 West Pleasant Street, Mulberry Street



Entrance, Visitation will be at 12 noon until time of service which be at 1:00 pm with



Pastor Ernest C. Brown Sr.



Officiating and Pastor Curtis Burton Eulogist. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements



entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

