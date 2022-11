BURRUSS,



Kenneth Emanuel



Age 35, of Dayton departed this life Thursday, November 3, 2022. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service 11:00 AM, Monday, November 14, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens.



