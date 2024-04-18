Burroughs, Lona

Burroughs (Underwood), Lona Marie



Lona M. (Underwood) Burroughs, age 89, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.



Lona was born in Topeka, KS. She lived in multiple states finally settling in Dayton OH. She was active in retail cosmetic sales as a sales representative to being an Assistant Store Manager at Elder Beerman. After leaving Elder Beerman, she worked at Kitchens By Design where she made many lifelong friendships. She also volunteered for many years at Kettering Southview Hospital.



Lona was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles Burroughs, her brother Jimmy Carroll, and her precious granddaughter Angela "Angel" Caisse.



She is survived by her children: son Anthony (Tami) Zompetti; daughter Brenda Young; and daughter Karen (Ben) Bennett. Also surviving are her stepson Charles Burroughs; stepdaughter Janie (Tarkan) Mekik; stepson Kenneth (Renee) Burroughs; stepdaughter Rhonda Burroughs as well as seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



Visitation will be Friday April 19th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 4:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent in Lona's memory to Vitas Hospice (www.vitas.com)



