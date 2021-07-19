BURRIS, Carolyn Elaine



69 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly June 11, 2021, in Maui, Hawaii. She was born March 6,1952, in Newark, Ohio, to the late Virginia



(Stevens) Norris and Guy



Norris. She is also preceded in death by her son John Thomas Burris.



Carolyn had a rewarding career with Wright State School of University. She spent most of her 30+ years at Kettering Medical Center in the



Medical Education Department guiding surgical residents



during their on boarding and training process. She retired in April 2018. After retirement Carolyn and Larry Lenagacher went on many traveling adventures! Carolyn also enjoyed shopping, gardening, farming, baking, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.



She will be deeply missed by her sisters Jean A. Buchanan, Kathleen Fant and Sue McLaughlin (James Hagar), as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family will hold a celebration of life on July 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Spring Valley United Methodist Church, 1 W.



Walnut St. Spring Valley, Ohio 45370.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton. 937-576-8148.

