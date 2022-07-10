BURNS, Ronald Lee "Tree"



Ronald Lee Burns "Tree" passed away peacefully on June 18th at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents Hazel and Alfred Burns from Franklin, Ohio, as well as his best four legged friend Sam E Dog. He graduated from Northmont HS 1969 and pursued a bachelor's degree from Lyndon State College in Vermont. He spent several years in Hawaii and his dream was to retire to Costa Rica. He and his merry sense of humor will be sorely missed by those who knew him. There will be an informal riverside service at Allwood Metro Park, Englewood boat access ramp on July 23 at 6PM. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

