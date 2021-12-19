BURNS, Ronald E.



60, of St. Paris, passed away on December 15, 2021. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 11, 1961, the son of



Ronald R. and Sharon S. (Musser) Burns. Ron proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked at Lockheed Martin, BF Goodrich and many others before going into business for himself at Lakeland Golf Course in 1999, Century Lanes and later Proline Finishing in 2007, along with several others including Tip Top Auto Sales, ArcTech Fabricating Inc., Mad River Fabricating Ltd. and more. Ron was an avid Steely Dan fan, enjoyed attending concerts, and traveling the world, especially Easter



Island and Germany. He was a friend to all. Ron leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 38 years, Ana (Araki) Burns;



children, Ronald Walter (Maegan Sutton) Burns, Cecilia



DeParis (Cristobal) Pacomio and Russell Edward (Rachel) Burns; grandchildren, Ahi, Tai Nui, Eva and Riva Rahi Pacomio with one on the way along with Jack Burns and his grand-dog,



Sebastian. Also surviving is his mother, Sharon and three



sisters, Shelly, Sandy and Shannon; special niece, Lilly; special nephews, Nicholas, Dakotah, Brandon and Joseph along with many other nieces and nephews from Easter Island. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald R. Burns. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 4-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD. A celebration of Ron's life will be held on



Tuesday at 10:30am in the funeral home with Pastor Chris



Livingston officiating. Live-streaming will be available via the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 10:30 am Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Ron's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, www.mymsaa.org/donate. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



