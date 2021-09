BURNS, Sr., Robert N. "Bob"



Age 83, passed at Hospice of Kettering, OH, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. He was a



lifelong Harness Horseman.



A devoted father, grandfather, stepfather, brother, uncle and friend. Condolences may be



expressed to the family online at: https://www.forevermissed.com/robert-burns/about.