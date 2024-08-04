Burns-Roark, Marcia



On the early morning of 7/26/24 Marcia Burns- Roark passed away peacefully in her bed next to her beloved dog Jade and her husband Brian. She is survived by her husband Brian Roark, her loyal, beloved "Competition" poodle dog Jade Deonnah Dior. Her daughter Renee Noland, her husband Mark Noland, her grandson Nicholas Wilson and her great granddaughter Savannah Ann Curtis. Her brother Dan Leasure, his wife Eileen Leasure and their family. Her brother Steve Leasure and his family. Additionally her step children Brad Roark and Cassie Roark and their families. Marcia grew up in the South Dayton area with Her mom Ann Leasure and father Ernest Leasure. She had some really close friends during this time but one of her most dear friends was Myrna Lambert. Myrna and Marcia had many adventures together and while they drifted apart at different times they were always in touch. Over the last couple of years, their friendship grew and remained strong as Myrna battled cancer and Marcia dealt with her Amyloidosis, both providing each other support and those around them inspiration. The strength and dignity which both faced their conditions, compounded by adverse situations swirling around them, touched the hearts of those who were closest to them. Marcia was an avid world traveler and especially loved the southwest United States with all of the national parks. She was athletically gifted and enjoyed all forms of skiing, tennis, bike riding, roller blading, swimming and athletic training. In addition to her physical attributes, she was gifted with an artistic side including painting, drawing, and a great photographer's eye. She participated in many of the local photo competitions around town and placed in several of them. Her latest favorite creative activity was knitting fine gloves, hats, scarves, etc with her "Bestie", Carole Strong, to take to the local craft shows. They enjoyed the interaction with the people probably more than the actual sales, but that was fun too. Thank you to all who knew and supported her (especially Roger and Vicki who has kept Jade throughout all of the hospital stays) this in this life, I will be forever grateful to you all.



