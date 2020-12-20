BURNS, Kathleen



Kathleen Burns, age 95, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Heartland of Centerville. She was born in Clay County, Kentucky, on April 6, 1925, to the late Eva (Ponder) and Taylor Dezarn. Kathleen retired from the former Elder Beerman Department Store after 18 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Laton Burns, in 1970. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Diane (Charles) Brads; her son, Dan Burns; 7 grandchildren, Emily (Andrew) Berry, Anna (Douglas) Studer, Beth Tuck, Brandon Foster, Charles (Elizabeth) Brads, Andrew (Sarah) Brads, and Jenny (Robert) Rapson; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister Olivia (Donald) Robinson; and her brother, Billy (Jean) Dezarn. Private Graveside Services will be held at Germantown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Oneida Baptist Institute, 11 Mulberry St., Oneida, KY 40972. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown ~ serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

