journal-news logo
X

BURNS, Jill

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BURNS, Jill A.

Jill A. Burns, age 66 of Fairfield Township, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was born September 30, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jess and Barbara (nee Flory) Kline. Mrs. Burns worked in the billing department at Fort Hamilton Hospital for 25 years. She was an avid animal lover, especially her dogs

Sunshine, Tiny, Lucy, and Gus. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and watching basketball. She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Burns; two children William "Bill" (Katherine) Burns and Nicole Burns; five grandchildren Ella Burns, Chloe Allen, A.J. Allen, Luca Burns, and Lana Burns; and siblings Amy Reid, Steve Schoening, Jess (Susan) Kline, Tom (Cindy) Schoening, and the late Hank (Pam) Kline. A memorial gathering will be held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday October 22, 2021, from 5:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 PM.


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BROWN, Michael
2
Smith, De?Ontay Cochran
3
RATERMAN, Theola
4
SUTTMAN, Alice V
5
VanDyne, Sean W.E.
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top