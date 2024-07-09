Burns, Clyde A.



Clyde Allen Burns, 95, of Mason, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2024.



Clyde was born in Ross Township, Butler County OH, on August 8,1928 to Clifford and Lillian (Reichel) Burns.



Clyde graduated from Trenton High School in 1946 and worked for Schaible Co., until he was inducted into the US Army in Nov. 1950. He was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso Texas, married his high school sweetheart Mary Lou Harbaum in Juarez, Mexico in Feb. 1951, and was promoted to Corporal that same year. After being discharged in 1952, he and Mary Lou returned to Ohio and moved to Mason in 1953, where they raised their three children Alan, Cathrin and Lisa and lived the rest of their lives.



Clyde's priority was providing for his family; he held supervisory positions in local companies including Aramark and Deerfield Manufacturing before joining Ford Motor Company in Evendale in October 1963. He took courses in management and trade certifications while working any overtime he could, and was a Maintenance Supervisor when he retired from Ford in 1989.



Clyde and Mary Lou were both active in the church, holding leadership and council roles first at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason, then at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in West Chester.



Clyde was also very active in the community - he was an Oddfellow, a member of the Joe Barr American Legion Post 194, and a Master Mason with Mason Lodge #678 and the Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite. He was a volunteer worker at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Center and ATP Tennis tournament for decades. Most importantly to him, he was a Charter Member of the Mason Lions Club - over his time he served in every leadership role, was a fixture at their Heritage Day booth, and was recently recognized for his 50 years of service to them.



Clyde was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Mary Lou, his parents, and his brothers William, Warren (Ruth), Ora Jay (Jean), and Gordon (Carol). He is survived by his sister Dorothy (Ray) Martin of Seven Mile, children Alan Burns, Cathrin Burns and Lisa Burns, grandchildren Garrett (Laura) Burns and Tannah (Kevin) Barton, great-grandchildren Isla and Ian Burns, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.



The family will be receiving family and friends at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home, 400 Reading Road Mason, Ohio on Tuesday July 9th from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 10th at 11a.m.



Interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mason, Ohio.



Donations can be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243; the Humane Association of Warren County, 230 Cook Rd, Lebanon, OH 45036; or the Mason Lions Club, 463 Misty Dawn Rd., Maineville OH 45036.



