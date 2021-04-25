X

BURNS, Clay

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BURNS, Clay S.

CLAY S. BURNS, age 93, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, and formerly of Springfield, passed away on April 21, 2021. She was born in Hardy, Kentucky, on December 15, 1927,

daughter of the late George and Nellie (McGlothlin) Shelton.

Survivors include two children, Susan and Mark Burns: siblings, Judith (Robert) Lehner, Dennis (Bette) Shelton and Rick

(Haven) Shelton, along with many nieces and nephews. Clay was preceded in death by her Husband, Max H. Burns in 1982; siblings, Howard (Dorothy) Shelton, Agnes (Jack) Sellards,

Frieda (Woody) Womack, Ellouise (Dennis) Knutson, Mary (Bruce) Hicks, Glada (Jack) Bull, Kelly (Pat) Shelton, Eddie (Joan) Shelton.

Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 1-2pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where a service will follow at 2pm. She will be inurned at Ferncliff Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.