BURNS, Clay S.



CLAY S. BURNS, age 93, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, and formerly of Springfield, passed away on April 21, 2021. She was born in Hardy, Kentucky, on December 15, 1927,



daughter of the late George and Nellie (McGlothlin) Shelton.



Survivors include two children, Susan and Mark Burns: siblings, Judith (Robert) Lehner, Dennis (Bette) Shelton and Rick



(Haven) Shelton, along with many nieces and nephews. Clay was preceded in death by her Husband, Max H. Burns in 1982; siblings, Howard (Dorothy) Shelton, Agnes (Jack) Sellards,



Frieda (Woody) Womack, Ellouise (Dennis) Knutson, Mary (Bruce) Hicks, Glada (Jack) Bull, Kelly (Pat) Shelton, Eddie (Joan) Shelton.



Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 1-2pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where a service will follow at 2pm. She will be inurned at Ferncliff Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



