BURLILE, Brenda J.



66 of Springfield, stepped into Heaven on June 10, 2022.



Brenda was a compassionate person and extraordinarily



talented in her skills of sewing, quilting and craftwork, among many others. She was very



passionate about the Clark County Fair and 4-H programs and served on the Fancy Sewing and Quilting Committee for many years prior to her serving as Chairperson for the last 10 years. Her talents also earned her many Creative Achievement Awards at the fair. In teaching her skills to others and in life also, Brenda truly



exemplified the 4-H Motto: To Make the Best Better. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 29, 1955, the daughter of Addison and Joyce Pierson. She was a graduate of Shawnee High School. Brenda retired from Navistar with 35 plus years of service in the receiving department. She was preceded in death by her parents Addison Pierson and Joyce



Pierson (Good); brothers Eric, Craig and Keith Pierson; and her former husband Charles Burlile, Jr. Survivors include her pride and joy, daughter Amber Burlile; nieces and nephews Melissa Pierson, Christy Dillon, Sarah Sloat, and Zach Pierson; sisters-in-law Becky Pierson and Cindy Pierson; her furry grand dog Rosie; and a host of family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5-7PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Memorial contributions are requested to the Clark County 4-H Endowment Clark County 4-H Committee, P.O. Box 444, Springfield, Ohio 45501 or by going to https://clark.osu.edu/give-now.



