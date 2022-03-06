BURLESS, Mary Anne



Age 76, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022.



Survived by her husband of 52 years Joe, daughter Kim (Jeff) Combs, son Scott (Shirley) Burless, 4 grandchildren



Nicholas and Maggie Butler, Leah (Joe) Morgan and



Andrew (Shannon) Burless, 3 great-grandchildren Elsa, Luca and Oliver, 2 brothers Richard (Jean) and Jerry Long. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m.,



Monday, March 7th, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, by Father Timothy Knepper C.PP.S. Interment Calvary



The family will receive friends Sunday, March 6th from 2 to 5 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.


