<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689424-01_0_0000689424-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689424-01_0_0000689424-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BURKHEAD, Jean<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">86, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on May 11th, 2021. She was born in Lawrenceville, Illinois, on <br/><br/>November 30th, 1934, to the late Roy Horton and Marie <br/><br/>Gibson. <br/><br/>Jean married Jolly Burkhead on December 7th, 1959, in Hamilton, Ohio. They resided in Carlisle, Ohio, for numerous years. She was a loyal member of Riverview Baptist Church in Franklin, Ohio. There she touched many hearts by teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. <br/><br/>She was also employed by Marsh Supermarket in the deli and bakery department for 18 years.<br/><br/>She was a loving, Christian woman whose legacy will live on in her two daughters, Jackie (David) Leskovac of Middletown, and Julie (Chris) Chapman of Carlisle. <br/><br/>Amongst her survivors are four grandsons, Eric (Shannon) Williams of Revere, MA, Christopher (Michelle) Schaffer of Middletown, OH, Kyle and TJ Crossley of Carlisle, OH; two granddaughters, Chloe and Carlie Leskovac of Middletown, OH; two great-granddaughters, Ella Williams of Revere, MA, and Addison Schaffer of Middletown, OH; two great-grandsons, Zaiden and Greyson Schaffer of Middletown, OH. <br/><br/>She is also survived by two sisters, Emma Lou Becker of Nashville, TN, and Linda (Edward) Jankoski of Hamilton, OH; as well as many special nieces and nephews. <br/><br/>In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bill Williams; two brothers, Robert Beatty and Rusty Abrams; three sisters, Judy Brown, Patty Quaife, and Carol Maggard. <br/><br/>The family would like to thank all the wonderful aides and nurses from Home Instead and Compassus Hospice who took excellent care of her. <br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Jean's honor to Compassus Hospice, 4434 Carver Woods Drive, Suite 115, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242.<br/><br/>Join us in celebrating her life on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. The family will receive guests from 11am-1pm, where a funeral service will follow beginning at 1 pm, officiated by Sherrill Sizemore. She will be laid to rest at Springboro <br/><br/>Cemetery, in Springboro, Ohio. </font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Logos/FNLAnderson.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>

