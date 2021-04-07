BURKHARDT, Somporn Mary "Nit"



Age 69, of Dayton, passed away on April 3, 2021. She was born in Thailand, on September 23, 1951, the daughter of the late Sang-Wan and Poo Homklinkaw. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her 3 brothers. Somporn is



survived by her beloved



husband, David Burkhardt; her daughter, Ruksakul Ann Soccio (Mike Soccio); her brother; two sisters and many other loving



family in Thailand; sister-in-law, Chris (Rick) Denny; and her



father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Norma Burkhardt. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. In her free time, she enjoyed hiking, biking, playing tennis, going to



concerts and spoiling her 2 cats, Mickey and Ariel. The world lost a wonderful soul, but Heaven gained one on the day she passed away. She will be dearly missed by those who loved her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, on



Friday, April 9, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights. Burial will follow at



Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be sent to SICSA Pet



Adoption and Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Twp., OH 45458. To share a memory of Somporn with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

