Age 66 of Medway, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 24th 2021. She was born and raised in Lowell, MA, and was very proud of being from the Boston area. She was preceded in death by her parents Theresa Gudgell and John Alexa, stepfather Jim Gudgell, brother Jimmy Alexa and the father of her daughter, Richard Burkey. Catherine is survived by her soulmate Sherman Lay, daughter and son-in-law: Tina and Josh McCullough, grandchildren Dillon and Caitlyn. Also numerous family in Boston and dear local friends. Funeral service will be 2 PM Wednesday, December 1, 2021, with visitation from 12 to 2 PM, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 104 West Main Street, Fairborn Ohio. Please join the family for a celebration of Catherine's life immediately following the funeral at the Rona Banquet Hall, 1043 Rona Parkway Dr. Fairborn OH 45324.

