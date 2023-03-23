Burkepile, Douglas



Douglas Burkepile, 69 of Springfield passed away unexpectedly as a result of a car accident on Monday, March 20, 2023. Doug retired from Navistar in 2009 after 31 years of service. His true passion in life was art. In his younger years before Parkinson's took his steady hand, he was a beautifully talented artist-taking great pride in his artistic abilities. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bonnie, 2 daughters; Sarah (Jason Moore), Libby (John Hawk), grandchildren: Justyce (Lucas), Logan, Avery, Lincoln and Bella, brother, Donald Burkepile, sister, Billie Pfeifer, and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Doris Burkepile. Doug was a devoted Jehovah's Witness for more than 40 years. He appreciated the brothers and sisters of the Kingdom Hall who were like family to him over the years. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's or Arthritis Foundation, or, in support of Doug's passion for and career in landscaping, consider planting a tree in his honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



