BURKART,



David Raymond



David Raymond Burkart, age 79 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. David was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 22, 1941, to the late George and Doris (Seipel) Burkart. On September 7, 1963, he married the love of his life, Linda Foutz. David was involved with Boy Scouts and was awarded a District Award of Merit. David is survived by his loving wife, Linda Burkart; his daughters, Mary Burkart, Monica Burkart, Michelle (Tony) Blaine, Melissa Burkart, Maria (Rob) Sparks, Marcia (Ralph) Ussack, Margaret (Mike) Winstead; his sons, Matthew Burkart, Mike (Maegan) Burkart; his grandchildren, Clara, Emily, Nick, Isaac, Brock, Gloria, and Samuel; his sisters, Doris Craig,



Claudia (Clay Schneider) Burkart, Mary (Larry) Kelly, Theresa (Tracy) Crowley; his brothers, Steve Burkart, Richard (Diane) Burkart, Paul Thomas (Peggy) Burkart, Jerome (Susan) Burkart, as well as many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Jon Craig. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp officiating. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to any hospice or Scouting organization. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

