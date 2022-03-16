Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

BURGER, WILLIAM

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BURGER, William Robert

William Robert Burger, 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born on October 27, 1937, William was cherished for his love of family, positive thinking, and genuine character. He is survived by his wife

Linda, children Leslie Neville, Tim and Karen Burger, Ted and Liz Burger, and six grandchildren Amelia, Lindsay, Lauren, Ella, William and Isabel.

William worked as an engineer at NCR in Dayton, Ohio, and later at Xerox Research and Development Center in Webster, New York, where he earned twenty-seven United States

Patents for technology design and advancement throughout his career.

William's family will receive friends on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Dayton, Ohio 45459 at 9:30AM followed by mass and burial at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Ohio Hospice of Dayton at hospiceofdayton.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
Hartman, Doris
4
DENNY, Charles
5
FETHERLAND, Jean
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top