Burger (Stacey), Joyce Anne



Burger, Joyce Anne, 71, of Springfield, passed away of Alzheimer's on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Joyce was born June 19, 1952 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Homer E. and Anne Elizabeth Stacey. Joyce was a dedicated wife/mother/grandmother and integral part of multiple non-profit organizations, including Jobs & More and Kids Hope USA. She was an expert seamstress and enjoyed making clothes and alterations for family and friends. She could instantly change your mood with her smile and unforgettable laugh and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roger Burger; daughters, Marianne (Benjamin) Woolery and Bethany Loggins; sister-in-law, Meredith Compton (Russell) Dooley; grandchildren, Lila and Clara Woolery; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister, Sandra; and brother, Michael. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Neil Haney officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.act.alz.org.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com