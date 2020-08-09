BURGER, Christopher

BURGER, (retired), Major Christopher E. "Chris" Major Christopher (Chris) E. Burger (retired), age 69, of Kettering, passed away on July 30, 2020, after a short illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene H. and Marjorie A. Burger of Dayton, Ohio, and brother, Gregory. He is survived by his wife, Jeannette Burger (Suthard); his children, Christopher E. Burger, Jr., (Karen) of Clearwater, Florida and Gretchen Burger of Kettering; his grandchildren, Ethan, Jordan, Kyle and Audriana; his sister, Elizabeth (Beth) Burger (Brian) of Atlanta, Georgia and brother, Peter Burger (Veronica) of Chicago, Illinois; nieces and nephews, Karin Lundquist Arranz, Ryan, Nicholas, Emily, Kathryn, Rebecca and Sophie Burger; his in-laws, and a host of longtime friends. Chris was a graduate of the University of Dayton and retired from the U.S. Army where he served 21 years. In his retirement, Chris enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, riding his motorcycle with his wife and friends, and was a dog trainer for The Gem City Dog Club and was a AKC judge. Chris was always full of life (and sarcastic remarks.) He will be forever missed by his family and friends. There will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial contribution be made to The Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

