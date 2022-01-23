BUREK, Joseph "Joe"



Passed into peace and eternal rest on Saturday, January 15, 2022, following a years-long battle with respiratory disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Henry and Emelie Ann (Stramecki) Burek, and brother, Robert Michael Burek. Joe is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kathryn M. Burek, sons Anthony (Melissa) Burek and Jon (Pamela) Burek, stepson Jason (Cindy) Sizemore, adored granddaughters Samantha, Emelie, and Evelyn, sisters Doreen (Ronald) Perry and Suzanne (Thomas) Zimmer, brothers Ronald (Ann) Burek and Mark (Becky) Burek, and his loyal, loving dog "Jack". He was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, graduated from Salesian Catholic High School in 1969, and then went on to study economics at the University of Detroit. He graduated in 1973 and began an accomplished, life-long career at General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC). He started his career as a Field Representative, working his way up the corporate ladder to Regional Credit Manager, and then transitioned to Internal Auditor allowing him to travel around the country the final decade of his career. Joe retired from GMAC in 2005. Joe loved nature and the outdoors, enjoying all that Michigan had to offer in the way of fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time with his two growing boys on and near the many lakes he cherished. A lifelong fisherman, his fly-in trips with friends to Canada were some of the memories he shared when he reflected on the highlights of his life. He enjoyed science fiction television and movies and was particularly fond of Star Trek. Joe always took great pride in his handiwork. There were not many days that went by where he was not working on a project around his home. He was a consummate DIYer that could build or repair anything. He was our rock, always providing strength and guidance. We, as his family, are eternally grateful for the love of this wonderful man. Donations in his honor can be made to an animal rescue facility of your choice or to St. Jude's Hospital. Joe was passionate about supporting both and he would appreciate your tributes to celebrating his life in this way. A memorial service will be held in his honor on January 30 at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH. All friends and family are invited to celebrate his life with us. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Burek Family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

