BURDICK, Carol Ann



Age 79, of Centerville and



formerly of Tavares, FL, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Carol was born in Erie, PA, on June 25, 1941, to the late Marion Jones & Doris (Litsinger) Jones Truitt. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her



husbands, Tom Kaufhold and Scott Burdick. Carol is survived by her son, John Kaufhold; daughter, Michelle (Doug) Keown; grandsons, Joseph and Wiley Kaufhold and Joshua Lindhurst; several great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Roberts; and many other relatives and friends. Carol loved Family Bible Church in Eustis, FL, where she greeted with her husband, Scott and was surrounded by friends. In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made in Carol's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To send the family a special message, please visit



