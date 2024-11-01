Burdette, Glenna Lee



Graveside service for Glenna Lee Burdette, 98, will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2024, at Willow View Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. Glenna was born in Valeria, Ky to the late Leslie Lawson, Sr. and Eliza Jane Culbertson Lawson. She died Tuesday at Signature Healthcare. Glenna was a member of the Church of Christ in Vandalia Ohio.



Glenna is survived by three sons, Larry (Evelyn) Landis, Rende (Candy) Mershon, Keith (Kim) Mershon; one daughter, Sheri (Matt) Ekberg; 18 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Marvin Landis, and Robert Mershon; two sons, Lee Mershon, Don Landis, Sr.; three sisters and one brother.



LeCompte Johnson Taylor has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.ljtfuneralhome.com





