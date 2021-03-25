BURDEN, Rosemary Lee



Rosemary Lee Burden, 89, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living, in Beavercreek, Ohio. Rosemary was born on February 21, 1932, in Youngs, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Emory



Hershel and Mary Ellen (Hoffer) Perdue. She was



united in marriage on October 23, 1951, to the late Hugh C. Burden. Rosemary is survived by one daughter, Mary Marlene Rose and husband Roy, two sons, Larry Steven Burden and wife Karen, David Wayne



Burden and wife Belinda, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Susie Kunz, Nancy Knauff and



husband Maurice.



Along with Rosemary's parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway, Ohio.



Burial will follow at the Old Hoffer Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.



www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com