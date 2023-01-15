BURCHFIELD, Ruth



June 28, 1933 ~ January 1, 2023



Age 89, Ruth was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Henrietta (nee Kiep) and Cornelius Nichting on June 28, 1933. She is the beloved wife of the late William "Marcell" Burchfield; devoted mother of Marcia (Doug) Pemberton, Maria (Rick) Solazzo and Bill (Diane) Burchfield; adoring grandmother of David (Kelly), Adam, Danielle (Phil), Brittney (Dave), Tyler (Tracie), Justin (Meranda), Alyssa (Tony) and great-grandmother to Noah, Lily and Russell; dear sister of Judy (the late Tom) Meyer and Adele (the late Don) Wetta. She is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends, and her dear neighbors of Regency Run.



Ruth was an avid crafter who loved to attend craft shows where she would share her creations. She was also a gifted floral designer. In her later years, Ruth loved going to work at Marcell's, the family business. She attended Notre Dame High School in her younger years and was also a longtime member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Fairfield.



The family would like to thank Fresenius Dialysis Center, UC West Chester Hospital, Mercy Fairfield Hospital, Dr. Anita Saini, Hospice of Cincinnati and especially the staff at Provision Living West Chester.



A Memorial Mass for Ruth will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joe Nuxhall Miracle Field https://www.nuxhallmiracleleague.org/support or Animal Friends Humane Society https://www.animalfriendshs.org/ways-to-help/donate/.

