Burchett, Benjamin Jerome "Benny"



Burchett, Benjamin Jerome "Benny", 21 of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 13, 2024. He was born in Springfield on March 26, 2003. He owned and operated Arbor Specialists of Ohio, LLC. Benny was a genuine, caring old soul with a contagious, infectious laugh that brought joy to everyone and was gifted in many ways. He was humble and grateful for everything in life. He had a passion for jujitsu, rock climbing and Rubik's Cubes. Benny loved long country drives and loved The Lord. Survivors include his father, Dave Burchett; mother and step-father, Shelley (Chance) Ward; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Alyssa (Mark) Schwitzgable and Kaylin (Kenneth) Ellis; two step-sisters, Serena and Brianna Ward; paternal grandmother, Sharon Hixon; paternal grandfather, David Burchett; maternal grandmother, Shari Smith; maternal grandfather and grandmother, Charles "Bo" (Patti) Dysert; step-grandparents, Steve (Anita) Ward and two nieces, Maia and Rebecca; nephew, Easton; close uncles, Joseph Hixon and Jason (Tara) Dysert; three aunts, Melissa (Randy) Childress, Elena Dysert and Christan Crowder; step-aunt, Sage Ward and close friends, Collin Flaker, Kelsei Cutlip and Daniel Davis. He was dearly loved and will be missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held for Benny on Tuesday, May 21 at 3:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ken Winter officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.



