BURBA, Linda L.



84, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Kettering Medical Center. She was born March 12, 1937, in Greenville, OH, the daughter of John and Alice (Hathaway) Williams. Linda had worked as a medical records technician for Mercy Hospital for several years. She was a member



of Northminster Presbyterian Church. Linda was a devoted wife of 61 years to Gerald "Jerry" Burba. She is also survived by a daughter, Jane Burba, Springfield, OH and one son and daughter-in-law, David & Star Burba, Gilbert, AZ; five grandchildren, Alison and Cody Mefford, Spencer Favorite, Madison, Dylan and Dawson Burba and two great-grandchildren,



Grayson and Elliza. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Williams. She loved and cherished her children more than life itself. She had a soothing way that



always made you feel safe and special. She was a very



generous and selfless mother. Her children always came first. She would never hang up the phone without telling them how much she loved them. Linda had a smile that lit up the room. You would always get a big hug letting you know how happy she was to see you. She loved to play cards and



Mahjong. Linda was a member of the Women's Towne Club and the Elks She will be sorely missed. Linda got great



pleasure making her candy, cookies and goodies every year at Christmas. She made sure all of her family and friends



received her special tray of treats. Mom, we will miss you and your wonderful ways you touched people throughout your life. Thanks for all the life lessons and being the beautiful



person you were. Not only were you a great mother, but our best friend as well. We love you. Rest peacefully. Per Linda's request no services will be held. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

