BUNNELL, Paul

BUNNELL, The Reverend Doctor, Paul Gene



81, of Woodburn, Indiana, passed away on October 26, 2021, at Good Shepherd Village in Springfield, Ohio. He was an ordained minister of the United Methodist Church. He provided care to many congregations throughout his preaching years. During his years as a college administrator, he served as President of Urbana University in Urbana, Ohio, and Sue Bennett College in London, Kentucky. Gathering with family and friends provided him his greatest joys. He leaves behind his love of 16 years, Phyllis Lampe-Bunnell; his brother, Charles Bunnell; his daughter and son-in-law, Paula and James Layne; his granddaughters, Sloane Best, Amber Huffman, Katharine Layne and Bridget Layne; as well as many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mabel (Rettig) Bunnell; his granddaughter, Nicole Huffman; his sister, Mary (Bunnell) Wagner; his first wife of 44 years, Ruth Annabelle (Nicodemus) Bunnell; and his son, David Bunnell. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.


