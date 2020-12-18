BUNN, Lenoir Gilliam



87, died on December 12, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee. She was also a long time resident of Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her



parents; Charles and Marjorie Gilliam and her brother, Charles Ross Gilliam Jr. She is survived by Barbara Bunn



Phillips, daughter, Beryl Bunn, daughter, Brian and Sharon Bunn, son and daughter-in-law, Michael Bunn, grandson and Alissa Bunn Gormley, granddaughter and her husband, Alex. A memorial service is being planned for spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice or The American Heart Association in Lenoir's honor. Arrangements in the care of Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



