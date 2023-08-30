Buning, Charles Richard



BUNING, Charles Richard, age 84, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Stonespring of Vandalia. Charles was retired Owner at Data Processing- Charles R. Buning & Associates and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Dorothy Sieverding; parents; sister, Sandra; and step-sons, Jeffrey & James. Charles is survived by his nieces & nephews, Sherry Heeter, Arnold Birt, Tony Birt, Michelle Lutz, and Kimberly Turner; lifelong friend, Ron Lakatos; and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Friday, September 1, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:30 AM until service time at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society in Charles's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.



