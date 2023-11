Bundy, Nick E.



Bundy, Nick E., age 36 of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday November 26, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 am Saturday December 2 at St. Charles Borromeo Church. The family will receive friends Friday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd.



