BUNCH, Fred

BUNCH, III, Fred



Age 72, passed away peacefully on May 9 surrounded by



family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Beatrice Bunch, and son Fred D. Miles. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Stephanie Renee; Son,



Anthony Miles; Daughters, LaTanga Miles and Fredrika Ardoin; Sister, Brenda Knowlin; plus a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Fred will be deeply missed! A memorial of Fred's life will be held 2pm - 4pm, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. To leave the family a special message, please visit



