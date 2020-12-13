BULTMAN, John J.



Age 71, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1949, in Osgood, Indiana, to the late Keith and Ruthie Bultman. He later moved to Cincinnati where he graduated in 1967 from Greenhills High School. John was married to Susan Flake on May 18, 1974, and married for 35 years until her death. He is survived by his children Benjamin (Karen) Bultman and Allison (Suzanne) Miller-Bultman; grandchildren Clara, Brenden, Maren and Kelen Bultman; His loving companion Paulette Helm; her children and grandchildren Alicia, Emma and Corbin Essert and



Elizabeth and Cole Ullum; his siblings Ron (Sharon) Bultman, Don (Kathy) Bultman, Dan (Cindy) Bultman and Kris (Michelle) Bultman; in-laws George (Debbie) Flake; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and loving family and friends.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with Minister Toby Howell officiating at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road Fairfield, Ohio 45014. A graveside ceremony will follow at Rose Hill



Cemetery, 2421 Princeton Road Fairfield Township, Ohio 45011 at approximately 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia Lymphoma Society at



www.lls.org/donate or mailed to: LLS-Tri-State Southern Ohio P.O. Box 772373 Detroit, MI 48277-2373.

