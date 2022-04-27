BULLOCK, Donald Leroy



Passed away on April 20th, 2022, at the age of 91. His strength in fighting health



issues over recent years is a



testament to his ability to face life's challenges with a kind word and a loving heart.



Don grew up in South Carolina. After time in the armed services, he moved to Washington D.C. where he met the love of his life, Peggy. They met while they both worked at the FBI. For Don, it was love at first sight. For Peggy, it took some convincing! After getting



married, Don and Peggy moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where they had two boys, David and Douglas. The family made their way to Fairborn, Ohio, where they put down roots and made a happy and loving home for the next 56 years.



Donald retired after 25 years of service from Wright-Patterson AFB, where he was awarded the Superior Civilian Service Award. He served in the Army, and also in the Air Force



Reserve during his early career. He retired with over 30 years of government service. Don was a devout member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, where he served as a councilman. He enjoyed long days with friends playing golf, spent countless moments sharing a patio swing with Peggy watching the hummingbirds, and shared his gift of woodworking with his family and friends through his beautiful projects. Don helped put 2 children and 5 grandchildren through college, volunteered his time for the less fortunate, and steadfastly supported several causes he was passionate about.



Don is survived by his wife Peggy, his sons David and Douglas, his daughters-in-law June and Heidi, and his grandchildren Catherine, Daniel, Laura, Tucker, and Timothy.



Visitation will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 30 at 11:00 a.m., prior to a memorial service which will begin at 12:00 noon.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Donald's name to St. Jude, or to Ohio Valley Hospice. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.

