BULLOCK, Daniel

BULLOCK, Maj. Daniel



Edward, USAF (Ret.)



Warner Robins – Dan Bullock, 20-year U.S. Air Force veteran, passed away on Sunday,



September 5, 2021, at the age of 59. He was born in Washington, DC, on February 10, 1962, to Elizabeth Thompson Bullock and the late Frederick Allyn



Bullock.



Dan is remembered by his family and others who knew him as an outstandingly and consistently kind individual with an abundance of patience and good humor. More recently, it



became clear to all that he was also a man who somehow was able to deal courageously and uncomplainingly with the rare debilitative condition known as Progressive Supranuclear



Palsy.



Looking back over his lifetime, following his graduation from Woodrow Wilson High School in D.C., Dan graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and proudly



enlisted to serve his country in the United States Air Force.



After joining the Air Force, Dan achieved a master's degree in aeronautical engineering at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) in Dayton, OH. Throughout his career, he worked in aeronautical engineering and attained the title of Air Force Corrosion Prevention and Control Office Chief.



Dan retired in September of 2004 with the rank of Major. A faithful church-going man, he invariably depicted what it is to be "an officer and a gentleman."



A man of varied interests, Dan enjoyed and excelled at photography (especially sun rises and sun sets), carpentry, bike-riding, target-shooting and flying as a private pilot. He was also an accomplished bass player and, topmost, loved spending time with his family.



Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Gaye Leigh Bullock; children, Anne Elizabeth Bullock (Tristan Tillman) of Irondale, AL, and Allen Joshua Bullock of Warner Robins, GA; mother, Elizabeth Anne Bullock of Washington, DC; and brother, Robert "Robin" Allyn Bullock (Karen Kaye) of Black Mountain, NC.



A memorial service to celebrate Dan's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in memory of Dan be made to support efforts to find effective treatments and the cure for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy at CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, https://secure2.convio.net/cpsp/site/Donation2?1080.donation=form1anddf_id=1080andmfc_pref=T /.



For friends unable to attend, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.



Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


