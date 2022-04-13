SMITH-BULLARD,
Sylvia Sue
69 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 8th, 2022. Sylvia was born in
Dayton, Ohio, on August 9th 1952. She graduated from
Roosevelt High School class of 1970. Sylvia was married to
Reverend John A. Bullard.
Sylvia has traveled the world and has made positive impact on whomever she would
encounter. Sylvia is survived by her son Joshua Smith-Bullard, siblings Marcus T. Smith and Deborah and Lewis Jones and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Service will be held Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, at Greater
Prayer Garden, (600 Shiloh Springs Road). Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and service to follow at 12:00 pm. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. www.lusain.com.
