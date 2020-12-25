BUFFINGTON,



Barbara Jean



Barbara Jean Buffington, 89, of Springfield, Ohio, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Hearth & Home on Harding. She was born on December 6, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, to Herman & Ida Bell (Boozer) Smith. Barbara retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a Financial Officer after 37 years of service. After her retirement, she volunteered with the Clark County Literacy Coalition. She also was a volunteer at the St. Johns Rainbow Table and served in Volunteers in Service to America. She served as a Past President of the Clark County Missionary, was Chairperson of Baptist Training Union of Springfield, a member of the Springfield District Missionary Auxiliary, a Member of the Western Union Baptist District



Association, a member of the Ohio Baptist General



Conference, a member of Church Women United and the last original member of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church. Barbara also loved traveling the world, singing in community choirs (the Chantelle's), and making meals for different organizations and fellowships. She also loved spending the holidays with her family. Barbara was preceded in death by her



parents, Herman & Ida Bell Smith; her husband, Bee Braxton Buffington; all of her 9 siblings, Catherine Elizabeth, J.C.,



LeRoy, Levi, Herman Jr., Ella Louise, Robert Burns Wilson,



Virginia Lee and Betty Jane; nieces, Donna Fletcher and Lisa Ervin and nephews, Roland, Richard (Dickie) & John Smith and Earl Price. Barbara is survived by many nieces & nephews, great-nieces & nephews and great-great-nieces & nephews, cousins and friends who will cherish her memory. Barbara's



funeral service will be on Monday, December 28th, at Greater Grace Temple in Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2-3 pm followed by a brief service. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

