Buergler, Carl Frederick



Born July 20, 1964 in Akron, Ohio, Carl died December 28, 2023 after a long illness. Son of Alfred C. and Edna T. Buergler, Carl graduated from Firestone High School in 1982 and Bowling Green State University in 1986. He is survived by brother Robert Buerglener (Paul Jaskot); cousins Beth Moon (Tim), Becky Hayes, and Holly Hayes; friends and family. Interment private. Memorial service to be announced later. Contributions may be made in Carl's memory to Dayton Theater Guild or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.



