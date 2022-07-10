BUDDE, Steven Lee



Age 73, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 30, 1949, to John J. and Mildred L. (Lamb) Budde. Steve attended Queen of Martyrs in Murlin Heights through 8th grade at which time he studied briefly at the Brunnerdale Seminary in Canton, Ohio. After deciding the priesthood might not be his calling, Steve returned home and spent his high school years at Vandalia-Butler High School where he graduated in 1967. Steve began his freshman year at Wright State University and a short time later he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp, where he proudly served two years of his enlistment on duty protecting the U.S. Embassy in Saigon, Vietnam. Steve is survived by his wife of 49+ years, Vicki (Burgner), a daughter Candice Budde, daughter Shirley de la Fuente Castillo (Armando Jr.) and Jack McGarry whom he considered a son. He leaves four grandchildren, Armando III (Army), Sebastian (Sebby) and Andrea Castillo and Jackson Budde. His sister, Gail (Jerry) Sutherland and many nieces and nephews will also miss Steve dearly.



His brother, Daniel and both of his parents, John and Mildred, preceded Steve in death. Steve and Vicki married in 1973 and after a brief time in Cincinnati they moved back to the Dayton area where Steve began his career with Budde Sheet Metal Works, a business begun by his grandfather 100 years ago. Steve's career at Buddes spanned 48 years. He loved his work and greatly appreciated all who worked with him. While working at the family company, Steve attended evening classes at Sinclair Community College and advanced to the University of Dayton as a business major. He soon began coaching his daughter's soccer team and the love of soccer never left him. He continued to coach for several years then decided to play the game himself. He played until the past year, when his diagnosis of ALS forced him to retire his cleats. When not working or playing soccer, Steve enjoyed boating, skiing, poker and traveling. His daughters and their children were a huge source of pride and joy to him. He loved them dearly. Even though Steve loved his work at the family business, once a Marine, always a Marine. He never forgot his love for the Marine Corp or his brothers in arms. Sergeant Budde attended reunions with his fellow Saigon Embassy Marines every other year and it was an event he anxiously anticipated. Semper Fi. The legacy Steve leaves behind is a network of family and friends who respect him, cherish the time-spent with him, and will remember the love of life he showed by example. The grace with which he fought ALS is a testimony to his courage…a never give up attitude. A celebration of Steve's life will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Christian Life Center at 3489 Little York Road. The family will receive visitors from 10:00am to 12:00pm with a service beginning at noon. (Enter Little York Road off of North Dixie Drive only as there is a road closure from the other direction.) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:



The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd. Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220; the website: https://www.als.org/donate Or Paralyzed Veterans of America; website: https://pva.org/.

