BUCKINGHAM, Patricia

BUCKINGHAM (Mann), Patricia May



Age 90, born in Rutherford, NJ, with a current residence in Springboro, OH, Pat passed away on May 6, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She graduated from West



Alexandria High School and attended Miami Jacobs College to gain secretarial skills. Pat Mann married her high school sweetheart, Tony Buckingham, and had two children, Michael Lee and Melinda Sue. After raising her young family, she



continued her education pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Wright State University. During her



thirty-two-year career as an educator, Pat received numerous awards and was recognized in 1987 by the National



Association of Elementary School Principals as Ohio's



Distinguished Principal. She earned her Educational Specialist designation from the University of Dayton in 1989. Patricia



also served on the State Department's Language Arts



Commission. Patricia was pivotal in the development and



establishment of Centerville Kindergarten Village. In 1984 Pat married Ken Branford. She was the Curriculum Coordinator for the Centerville City School District when they retired to Florida. While in Florida Pat spent many hours volunteering in the reading program at Leesburg Schools and as a Child Ad Litem in the court system. Her love of children and dedication to their development is unsurpassed. Her hobbies included reading with John Irving being her favorite author, ballroom dancing with her husband Ken and watching classic movies. Preceded in death by her parents Hubert and May Mann,



ex-spouse Tony Buckingham (1999), husband Ken Branford (2018). She is survived by her brother Hubert (Nancy) Mann, son Michael (Liz) Buckingham, daughter Melinda (Jim) Stuart, grandchildren Ashley (Wilder) Bullard, Joshua (Courtney) Stuart and Kathryn (Jeremy) Buckingham, great-granddaughters Emerson and Lorelei Bullard, numerous



nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to Sycamore



Hospital and Hospice of Butler and Warren County for her care. We are grateful for all the love and support we have



received from our many friends and neighbors. There are no services as this time. In continuation of her devotion to



learning, Pat donated her body to The Ohio State. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name and sent to



Hospice of Butler and Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, OH 45005. According to Pat, the best advice



she ever gave a child was, "This too shall pass."

