Buckingham, Geraldine

Buckingham (Allison), Geraldine L. "Jerry"



Geraldine "Jerry" L. Buckingham, age 84, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2023, at Brookdale Centennial Park in Englewood. Born on February 28, 1939, to the late Harry and Helen (Martineau) Allison in Dayton, Ohio. Jerry was employed as a Service Representative for General Telephone for 12 years before she worked in Production for Macgregor and Associates, where she retired. Jerry is survived by her daughter: Belinda (Joe O'Malley) Buckingham, granddaughter: Brooke (Ted Harris) Buckingham, cousin: Bobby (Jane) Martineau, special sister-in-law: Bev Buckingham, former daughter-in-law: Tonya Hines, along with her Brookdale Family, numerous nieces, relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Jerry was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Bill J. Buckingham, son: Barry Buckingham, brother: Roger (Jenny) Allison, and sister: Donna (Jim) Shellhammer. A Service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH) with entombment to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Brookville. A Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (6077 Far Hills Ave Suite 117, Dayton, OH 45459). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

