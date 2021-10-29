journal-news logo
BUCKHALTER, Cynthia

BUCKHALTER, Cynthia

65, born May 5, 1956, in Dayton, OH, devoted daughter,

sister and friend, departed this life peacefully Friday, October 22, 2021. She attended Dayton Public Schools. Preceded in death by her father, Sammie Lee Buckhalter; mother, Carrie E. Buckhalter (Bowie); brother, Eddie Lee Buckhalter; a host of uncles; special friend, Jaini Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memories, her brothers, John Steve and Rendell R. Sr. Buckhalter; nieces, My-isha S. Whitehead (Darnell), De'Chelle Buckhalter; nephew, Rendell R. Buckhalter, Jr.; special uncle, Jim Bowie; aunts, Willie Mae Bowie-Williams, Pearl Bowie-Dusett, Lola Bowie-Clay, Delores Bowie, Mary Bowie-Grant, Josephine Bowie, Annie Lee Green; first cousins, Bernadine Williams-Bush (James), Percy, Vernice, Anndine and John Ollie Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends. Walk-through

visitation 10-11 am Saturday, October 30, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Service at 11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.

