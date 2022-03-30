journal-news logo
BUCHEIT, Ralph

BUCHEIT, Ralph Robert "Rick"

Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, he was 75. He was born September 20, 1946, in Hamilton, OH, the son of Verna (Schmucker) and Edward

Donald Bucheit. He was a lifelong resident of Hamilton and later served the community as a Firefighter for 26 years. In 1964, at the age of seventeen, he joined the United States Air Force and moved to Texas where he proudly served our country for four years. That same year he married his wife, Sandra (Baldwin) and together they have four children - Anita (Scott) Rieman, Cynthia (Matt) Amyx, Rick (Jen) and Craig (Angie); twelve grandchildren - Brandon (Krissy), Mandy, Megan (Joe), John, Lauren (Mario), Abby, Jack, Paige (Sam), Emma, Anna, Brady and Jake and four great-grandchildren, James, Mila, Ava and Reese. The pride he had for his family was beyond measure - the trademark "Just Lucky" was something that he and Sandy created as their way of describing the life they built together over 57 years of marriage. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren - sitting by the pool, singing around the campfire, boating at the lake or just relaxing at home. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Tom Bucheit and grandson Jimmy. In lieu of flowers, rememberences can be made in his memory to Badin High School at

www.badinhs.org. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Deborah Hauger and her staff for the excellent care you provided for the past twenty years. Services are private. Online condolences to


www.colliganfuneralhome.com


