BUCHANAN,



Lee McDonald



Age 87, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. He was born December 5, 1933, in Somerset, Kentucky, to Everett and Grace (Cundiff)



Buchanan. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents- in-law and brother-in-law.



He leaves his loving wife,



Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Orndorf and they were married October 15, 1966. He is also survived by a brother, Eugene (Della), two brothers-in-law, James V. Orndorf (Nell) and Fred



(Martha) Wells; two nieces, Margaret Herlensky (Bryan McAllister) and Eileen Orndorf; a nephew, Matthew (Jennifer) Wells and 3 great-nieces. He is also survived by many cousins and friends. He was a graduate of Pulaski County High School in Somerset, Kentucky, and attended Eastern Kentucky University. He worked at Armco/AK Steel for 35 years. He was a member and volunteer for many organizations and loved UK basketball and bowling. Graveside services and interment will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodhill



Cemetery, 6228 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Franklin, with a Reception to follow immediately at the Deardoff Senior



Center, 605 South River Street in Franklin. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be given to the Deardoff Senior Center or the Franklin Area Historical Society. Online condolences or memories may be left for the family at



www.anderson-fh.com



