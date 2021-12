BRYANT, Zola Jean



Zola Jean Bryant, age 92, of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021. She was born March 31, 1929, in Lee County, KY, the daughter of Lesley and Mavis Cole. Zola Jean retired from Frigidaire. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Moose Lodge #73. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bryant; daughter, Karen Bryant; her parents and 2 siblings. Zola Jean is survived by her daughter, Paula Bryant Kreitzer; grandson, Seth Kreitzer; sister, Vivian Reynolds and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with a service at 11:30 am at Newcomer - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432).