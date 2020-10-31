BRYANT, Yvonne Dee



In Loving Memory



1951- 2020



Yvonne Dee Bryant, age 69 formerly of Cincinnati, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born January 15, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Delbert and Audrey Cornwell.



Yvonne is also preceded in death by her sister Judy King.



Yvonne is survived by her two loving sons, Bobby Ray Bryant, Jr. and Steven Robert (Debra) Bryant. Step-Grandson Joshua Harman and Step-Great-Grandson Cameron Harman. Two brothers Ronald (Robin) Cornwell, Thomas Cornwell, sister



Linda (Bill) Clark, also many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Yvonne loved spending time with family, crossword puzzles, and spoiling her fur babies. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Montgomery County Animal Shelter 6790 Webster St. Dayton, Ohio 45414.



A special Thank you to Bellbrook Health and Rehab and Miami Valley Hospital ICU for their endless care, love and



support.



Memorial Service for family, as well as a Celebration of Life with friends will be held at a later date.

