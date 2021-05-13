X

BRYANT, Geraldine

BRYANT, Geraldine

Born October 8, 1933, in Middletown, Ohio, to John and Sulina Bryant. Passed away May 11, 2021, age 87. She leaves to cherish her memory her son William "Kippy" Moore, and one daughter

Andrea Gresham, grandmother of 2, great-grandmother of 3, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, 11am at Woodside Cemetery. Dr. Jamey L. Colts, Sr,

Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan

Memorial Chapel.


