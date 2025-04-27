Bryant, Donald "Donnie"



Donald "Donnie" Bryant 78 of Hamilton, passed away, Saturday April 19 with his family at his side. Donnie was born August 20, 1946 in Hamilton to the late Hubert and Charity (Napier) Bryant; also preceding him in death are his daughter Amanda Danielle Bryant, 2 sons-in-law Rick Martin, Jon Clevenger, sister-in-law Linda Bryant. Donnie leaves to cherish his memory Donna Lee Trueman Bryant whom he married on January 5, 1980, they were together 45 years; also surviving are his children Dawnette Martin, Deanna (Phillip Thompson) Crank, Denise Clevenger, Donald Jeffrey Bryant, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brother James Bryant, best friend Donny Sams and his loving cat Mr. Wiggles. Donnie was a 1964 graduate of Garfield High School, was a Staff Sargeant in the US Air Force having served in Vietnam and he retired from International Paper after 25 years of faithful service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and had coached little league baseball for many years. In his younger days he built and raced cars. He loved Dr. Pepper and Olive Garden Margarita's "It's 5 o'clock somewhere". Donnie's family will receive friends at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Tuesday April 29 starting at 11 am, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. To share a memory of Donald with his family, please visit: www.rosehillfunerals.com



